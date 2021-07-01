AT&T officials say from 2018 to 2020, the company has worked to provide better connection to the Tyler area and grow their network by expanding coverage and improving connectivity.
To do this, officials said they have invested over $20 million on wireless and wireline networks in Tyler.
Debbie Keel, director of AT&T external affairs, said it took a three-year time span to accomplish this because an investment in a specific area can fluctuate based on the needs of the network.
Investments, such as this $20 million, are important to increase the network’s speed, reliability, coverage and overall performance, which keep customers connected with others, Keel said.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought to light the importance of a strong broadband, according to AT&T. Without high-speed broadband, jobs, schools, economic growth and more would have difficulties continuing normally.
“Strong and secure wireless connections are critical to the Tyler community as many here continue to work from home and engage in remote learning,” Keel said. “At AT&T, we continue to invest in Tyler and in communities across the state to ensure Texans have access to robust, reliable and secure wireless communications.”
With years of continued innovation and investments in communities and their network, AT&T can provide people with the internet connection they want, according to AT&T. Everyday, more customer locations are coming online and connections are being added across the country.
Connections are made better through fiber optics, which is what increases broadband speeds and enhances networks, like 5G. It also allows for high-speed connection, fast upload and download and added security, according to AT&T.