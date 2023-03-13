A recipe for disaster and chaos, a trail ride shooting on Saturday, March 11 resulted in three arrests and two people being shot.
The shooting victims were transferred to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith held a press conference Monday afternoon on updates that occurred in the evening.
At approximately 9:40 p.m., a call was received by the 911 dispatch of fighting and shots being fired.
Gunshots were still being fired on the call.
The first shooting was reported to have been fired in the parking lot of Spring Creek Baptist Church at 13915 CR 46 in Tyler.
As the first deputy arrived on scene, with witnesses and a shooting victim, the dispatcher advised him of additional shots fired behind the church near the cemetery, and another person had been shot.
Due to the large number of people trying to leave the area, deputies had to drive between the cemetery and the church as people blocked the path for the emergency vehicles.
According to Smith, the shooting, which happened at the concert part of the trail ride event, had two “so-called” unarmed security guards for over 500 people.
A stage had been set up for a concert and a second person had been shot near that area, according to the responding deputies.
They heard four to six gunshots from a field to the right of the stage, with an additional three shots.
A group of witnesses directed the arriving deputies to where gunshots were heard.
As the deputies advanced further into the area, they spotted three individuals walking away and then attempted to hide behind a vehicle.
They did not comply with the deputies’ orders and threw guns behind the vehicle.
The subjects - later identified as Israel Ortiz (27), Sir Recardel Ortiz (29) and Jakeiton Medlock (26) - all had blood on their clothing and were detained.
The deputies recovered four handguns from behind the vehicle.
The three individuals have been charged with Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a felon.
There is a $10,000 bond on each charge per individual arrested, set by Smith County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, Judge Derrick Choice.
All three have posted bond.
Smith said the shell casings recovered are being tested by firearms experts against the guns recovered from the scene.
“We’re not trying to stop anybody from having fun, but each and every time one of these trail ride combination concert events happen, just almost every time you can set your clock by it, there’s going to be a shooting,” Smith said.
In June 2022, there was a trail ride that resulted in the shooting of five people, including a 13 year old being shot in the face.
“I can promise you this,” he added, “if we know about it, it’ll be stopped before it starts.”
According to Smith, prior to this event, no trail ride permits were requested or given.
“We had no idea this thing was going on until the gunfire,” Smith said.
Smith said the investigation is looking into more details, including more witnesses who did not come forward, as well as who owned the property and the actions of the event coordinators.
“Everybody that can be charged will be charged,” Smith said.
Multiple agencies were involved, including Texas Parks and Wildlife, Game Wardens, Tyler Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, Bullard Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol.
“We would like to thank these agencies for their assistance,” Smith said.