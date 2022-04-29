JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Rodeo Association is gearing up for the 60th annual Tops in Texas Rodeo with some changes to the rodeo arena.
Jacksonville Rodeo Association President Byron Underwood said upgrades to the Jacksonville Rodeo Arena include partial replacement of wooden seats with metal bleachers that were purchased from Jacksonville ISD when the Tomato Bowl was renovated a few years ago.
“These bleachers will be so much more efficient and will not need to be replaced or repaired and will be more comfortable and maintenance free,” Underwood said.
Bathrooms were also removed as part of the arena renovations. Underwood said the city’s new restroom trailer will be used instead.
The rodeo is scheduled May 12 through 14. Underwood said the event draws nationally ranked talent and helps raise thousands of dollars for Jacksonville and Cherokee County.
“We will have some of the top-ranked professional cowboys, cowgirls and national-ranked stock, provided by Pete Carr Pro Rodeo each night,” he said. “Many of our contestants and animals are, many times, qualifiers for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo each December in Las Vegas.”
Penny Hanson has been the association’s secretary for more than 12 years, called the rodeo “the longest running tradition held in Jacksonville.”
“We needed the improvements and hope more people will come out and help us celebrate 60 years as a PRCA rodeo,” Hanson said.
Fresh paint and other minor renovations are also underway.
Underwood said the association slotted about $25,000 for renovations this year, which helped pay for half the bleachers. He said the association plans to regroup after this year’s event and replace the remaining bleachers next year.
The Tops in Texas Rodeo will also feature a Junior Rodeo for Exceptional Kids at the Cherokee County Show Barn on May 14. Events surrounding the rodeo also include the Miss Rodeo Jacksonville Contest and a concert by Cody Wayne.
The rodeo is sponsored and staged by volunteers from the Jacksonville Riders Club and the Jacksonville Lions Club, according to its website.
For more information or for tickets, call (903) 586-2218 or visit topsintexasrodeo.com.