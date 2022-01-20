With temperatures dropping below freezing, officials at shelters in Tyler and Longview say they are prepared to help homeless community members stay warm — and safe.
In Longview, the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission has an overnight shelter for men and one for women and families. And in Tyler, Hiway 80's Gateway to Hope day center is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Salvation Army has overnight shelters in Tyler and Longview.
Sheryl Driggers, Hiway 80 executive director in Tyler, said Thursday that Gateway to Hope in Tyler saw about 100 people, if not more, come in for cold-weather shelter.
Temperatures were expected to dip into the 20s overnight into Friday morning as well as Saturday.
People who come to the day center are given coffee, snacks, blankets, scarves, gloves, coats and other items to help them stay warm, Driggers said.
While Hiway 80 does not have an overnight shelter in Tyler, if someone has nowhere to go on cold nights, the organization offers transportation to the Longview facility.
“We try to encourage everybody to get to a shelter because there are shelters available,” Driggers said. “You've got Salvation Army in Tyler, and we’ll take people to Longview, if needed. We’ll take multiple trips to get them to Longview.”
With temperatures dropping, Driggers said the Longview shelter estimates about a 40% or more increase in people seeking shelter. She added that Hiway 80 is preparing for the influx of people.
Anytime the weather drops below 40 degrees, the Salvation Army will open shelters, said Cindy Bell, director of development for the Salvation Army in Tyler.
The shelter offers beds, showers, hot meals, replacement clothing and more, Bell said.
During cold weather, Salvation Army’s traditional policy of requiring identification is waived so anyone can seek shelter, Bell said. However, clients without identification will be placed in a different area than those with it, she added.
The Salvation Army also requires those in the shelter to wear masks, which are provided, Bell said.
“We do encourage anyone that is out in the elements to come to us,” Bell said. “At this point, it’s 32 degrees outside — that's just a matter of life and death.”
Driggers said during cold weather, Hiway 80’s biggest focus is to get people out of the elements and into shelter.
“When they’re out all night, even with a blanket, it’s pretty cold and people can get sick,” Driggers said. “It’s just not a healthy place for people to be.”
While Hiway 80 does encourage everyone to seek shelter, if someone declines it, the organization still will provide blankets, beanies, scarves and other items to stay warm.
If people see someone outside who obviously has no shelter, Bell encourages contacting the police so the person can be guided to shelter.