About 8% of mail-in ballot applications for the March primary in Smith County have been rejected because of missing information required by the state's new election law.

Michelle Allcon, Smith County elections administrator, said Senate Bill 1, approved this past year, requires voters to include their driver's license/state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security Number on the mail-in ballot application as well as the mail-in ballot.

While the new law only require one ID number, voters can provide a driver's license number/state ID number and the the last four digits of a Social Security number to avoid issues.

Mail-in ballot applications and mail-in ballots are checked to verify the voter's ID number matches with the voter registration record, Allcon said.

“The problem is the voter (registration) records don't always have the (ID) that they choose,” she said. “That's been a bit of an issue, but not a huge issue.”

On Friday, Allcon said her office had received 60 mail-in ballots. Those ballots are being processed, so she was unsure how many, if any, will be sent back to voters because of missing information.

“Now that we’re starting to get mail-in ballots, we need people to realize that the envelope itself also requires a personal identification number to be entered,” Allcon said. “It’s taking a lot of extra time on our part, and it’s going to be a lot of extra postage if we have to keep sending (ballots) back to voters."

She said the elections office has received numerous questions related to the mail-in ballot changes, and she said elections workers would rather have voters call or stop by for clarification “rather than us having to reject an application or ballot.”

Applications for a mail-in ballot must be received — not postmarked — by Friday.

Mail-in ballot applications can be requested from the Smith County Elections Office by calling (903) 590-4777 or emailing scelections@smith-county.com.

Residents also print off an application and mail it to the elections office at 302 E. Ferguson St, Tyler, TX 75702. To print off an application visit webservices.sos.state.tx.us/forms/5-15f.pdf .

To be eligible to vote by mail in Texas you must:

Be 65 years or older; or

Be disabled; or

Expect to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

Be out of the county on election day and during the early voting period; or

Be confined in jail or involuntary civil commitment, but otherwise eligible.

Times and dates for early voting are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14 to. 18; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 19; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 to 25. Feb. 21 is a state holiday.

Voters in Smith County can cast their ballot at one of these early voting locations:

Tyler

The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St.

Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Rd.

Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196.

Lindale

Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St.

Whitehouse

Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main St.

See your 2022 March primary ballot here.