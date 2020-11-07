In the aftermath of battling three major fires Friday night, Tyler fire investigators are looking into the incidents carefully and not ruling anything out at this time.
The Tyler Fire Department responded to fires at two unoccupied residences and an explosion and fire at Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc., with the first call coming in before 6:30 p.m. and the third call at about 11 p.m.
Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said nothing yet points to a connection between these three fires.
"That's (three fires in one night) not a common thing at all," he said.
While it's too early to speculate, Findley said of foul play, "I wouldn't rule that out."
The first fire occurred around 6:20 p.m. when a home burned down on Roy Street near 2921 Barnes Street. The fire is being investigated and the cause remains undetermined.
Crews extinguished the flames within 45 minutes, Tyler Fire Investigator Nate Hamilton said.
No one was in the home as it has been vacant for some time, and no injuries were reported, he said.
The next fire was reported at Greenberg Smoked Turkey, located at 221 McMurrey Drive, at 8:30 p.m. regarding both an explosion and fire in the facility's freezer buildings.
Doors of the facility were significantly damaged and debris was spread across the street.
Investigators are working to gather information about the incident, while firefighters continue to extinguish the fire inside as of Saturday afternoon, Findley said.
The call for the third fire at 205 S. Beckham Ave came in at about 11 p.m. with the structure fully engulfed in flames.
Findley said two investigators were on the scene of the residential structures on Saturday, and both were unoccupied at the time of the fire.
No cause has been determined for any of the fires, and no injuries were reported in any Friday evening blaze.