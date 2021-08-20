Manuel Mendez Prieto II was charged Friday with murder in the death of Michael Lee Tucker, a 29-year-old male from Tyler who was found dead after his white Ford pick-up crashed into a power pole on Tuesday.
It was determined that Tucker had been shot before the crash. The investigation led detectives to a residence in the 200 block of S. Palmer Ave. where the shooting is believed to have occurred.
Prieto is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Prieto had previously turned himslef in on an unrelated outstanding warrant for Aggravated Robbery with a $250,000 bond.