A man has been arrested in connection in the killing of Laura Garcia, 25, who was found dead inside a home in the 1300 block of East Dawson Street early Saturday morning.
Detectives with the Tyler Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Sunday on Javier Valenzuela-Avila, 20, of Tyler. Valenzuela-Avila is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, with a $1 million bond.
Valenzuela-Avila, who on Sunday was hospitalized with self-inflicted wounds but under police custody, was released from the hospital and booked into the Smith County Jail on the murder warrant.
This case remains under investigation.