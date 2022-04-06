An Arp woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Mary V. Shoemaker, 65, died in a crash in which her vehicle veered into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided with a truck-trailer driven by Marlow Charlton, 60, of Overton, around 4:12 a.m. Wednesday. Shoemaker's vehicle then traveled underneath the towed trailer, DPS said.
Charlton was transported to a Tyler hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The crash occurred on State Highway 135, about 1 mile northeast of Arp.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.