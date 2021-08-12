Arp ISD will see a few administration leadership changes for the 2021-22 school year.
Arp Junior High Principal Mike Miller will become the new high school principal. He served as Arp Junior High principal for the last two years.
He replaces Bryan Hurst, who is leaving the district for a position at Quitman ISD where his children attend. Hurst was at Arp ISD for the last five years, including time as both the junior high and high school principal and later assistant superintendent.
"I personally want to thank Bryan for his years of service at Arp ISD," said Arp ISD Superintendent Shannon Arrington. "Bryan will be missed."I am excited that Mike and his family are here at Arp. I have no doubt that the high school will continue to excel under his leadership."
Before coming to Arp, Miller spent four years as assistant high school principal and career technology education director at Center ISD. Before going to Center, he was the Rusk ISD as band director for 15 years.
"I am proud to be joining the team at AHS," said Miller. "I hope to visit with (the faculty and staff) during the coming days to find out what makes AHS great, and how I can help continue the tradition."
Jason Shieldes, who was named secondary assistant principal at the AJH, was named interim junior high principal.
Shieldes has been a teacher at high schools and colleges for 20 years with the most recent being head of Arp High School's science department. He's been with Arp ISD for the last 12 years.
"I am confident Jason will do a wonderful job serving the teachers and students at Arp junior high," Arrington said.
Shieldes said his goal is to support the staff any way he can and he can't wait to get started.
Longtime Arp ISD teacher and counselor Donna Lowery will take over as secondary (sixth to 12th grade) assistant principal.
She has been a part of Arp ISD for 26 years, and she just assumed the responsibilities of college, career, and military readiness director.
"Congratulations to Mrs. Lowery on being named secondary assistant principal," Miller said. "She is a tremendous resource for AHS. I anticipate great things working with her to help AHS achieve the long-term goals set forth in the Operation Arp 2025 Strategic Plan, and the short-term goal of being day one ready for the 2021-22 school year."