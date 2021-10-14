The Arp Garden Club on Wednesday celebrated eight decades of a love of gardening and service to the community in a ceremony that was delayed due to COVID-19.
Club members were joined by dignitaries at the memorial plot and city park maintained by the organization during a event that included dedicating plaques honoring Blue and Gold Star families that have lost service members, dedicating a sundial to the city at the park across the street and a performance by the Arp High School band.
The club is associated with garden clubs across Texas and promotes a love of gardening, floral design and horticulture along with civic responsibility and environmental conservatism. Community service is also stressed.
Connie Johnson, a member of the club for three years, said service is a high priority for the organization.
“We have in the past gone into the schools to help with lunch time for new kindergarteners, read books to elementary classes and provided a soup and salad lunch for teachers in all three schools of Arp ISD,” Johnson said. “We also have several fund raisers throughout the year to support our scholarship program that gives scholarships to Arp graduates.”
Johnson said that although she is relatively new to the club, she has benefitted tremendously from being a member.
“I saw the love and desire these women had to growth and service and wanted to be a part of the organization,” she said.
The ceremony was followed by a reception at the fire station.
Arp Garden Club meets each month except during the summer. Meetings are at a member’s house or involve a trip to a local business, garden center or arboretum.