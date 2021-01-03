The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is preparing for a closure on the FM 59 widening project in Athens to replace the box culvert across the roadway.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday through Jan. 17, TxDOT will begin a widening project in Athens to replace the box culvert across the roadway on FM 59 between Highland Drive and Davis Drive. FM 59 traffic will detour along South Loop 7 and Business 19S. Local traffic must use alternate routes.
The FM 59 project, located between Loop 7 and BU 19, was underway last October and includes pavement widening, drainage upgrades, and resurfacing the travel lanes.
Road closures and other road conditions are posted and updated as necessary on DriveTexas.org or by calling 1-800-452-9292.