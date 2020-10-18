Holiday bazaar at Athens First UMC
The Athens First United Methodist Church Crafty Ladies will host their 44th Holiday House Bazaar on Friday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 225 Lovers Lane in Athens.
A large variety of handcrafted wood, fabric, jewelry and floral pieces will fill the gymnasium along with baked goods and candies.
This year five local artists will donate their artwork, valued at over $100 each, for our raffle prizes. Tickets are $3 each or 2 for $5 and can be purchased by calling First United Methodist Church at 903-675-5161 or purchased at the door. The first winning ticket drawn will choose from the 5 prizes and the drawing will continue until all have been chosen.
Annual Fall Family Fun Trail on Oct. 29
The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to the 20th Annual Fall Family Fun Trail on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.
This free event is designed for children ages 2 to 12 and will include:
• Games
• Vendors
• Meet and greet with Shorty the Squirrel
• Candy
• Photo backdrop
Costumes are encouraged for everyone attending. Organizations and businesses will set up on the walking trails around Woldert pond with easy games and candy for the kids. Pre-registration is required to attend; register online at bit.ly/FallFamilyFunTrail or in person at the Glass Recreation Center.
For more information, call 903-595-7271.
Prescription pill disposal events set
Law enforcement offices around East Texas will be participating in the semi-annual DEA Takeback event, a national initiative to help residents safely dispose of their unneeded prescription drugs. Substance abuse prevention coalitions at Next Step Community Solutions in Tyler assisted in organizing the agencies participating in the event.
Unneeded drugs can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at local grocery store and pharmacy partners, as well as law enforcement offices.
According to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, people age 12 and older who said they abuse prescription drugs get them from friends and family more than half of the time, sometimes taking them from an unattended medicine cabinet.
After the event, the DEA collects the drugs from local law enforcement and incinerates them. This option is much safer than flushing pills into the water supply or throwing them directly in the trash. One of the top calls to poison control is for young children or pets who have accidentally consumed drugs that were in the trash.
• Smith County Sheriff’s Office — hosting the event at Brookshire’s, 100 Rice Rd, Tyler, TX 75703
• Kilgore Police Department — hosting the event at Walmart, 1201 Stone St, Kilgore, TX 75662
• Gladewater Police Department — hosting the event at the Brookshire’s, 1300 E Broadway Ave, Gladewater, TX 75647
• Harrison County Sheriff’s Office — hosting event at sheriff’s station, 110 S Franklin St, Marshall, TX 75670
• Hallsville Police Department — hosting the event at police station,105 W Main St, Hallsville, TX 75650
n Marshall Police Department — hosting the event at the CVS on East End Boulevard, 400 E End Blvd N, Marshall, TX 75670
n Jefferson Police Department — hosting the event at their police station,106 North Alley Street, Jefferson, TX 75657
Pittsburg Police Department — hosting the event at the Brookshire’s on North Greer Boulevard, 102 N Greer Blvd, Pittsburg, TX 75686
Morris County Sheriff’s Office — hosting the event at the Brookshire’s on Linda Drive, 609 Linda Dr, Daingerfield, TX 75638
Cass County Sheriff’s Office — hosting the event at the Brookshire’s on East Main Street, 402 E Main St, Atlanta, TX 75551
If you are unable to make the event, check out EastTexasRx.com for drop box locations and other ways to safely dispose.
Lecturer to speak on presidents, religion
East Texas Heritage Museum Association will host the annual meeting Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Potpourri House in Tyler at 11:30 a.m.
Dr. James L. Newsom, senior lecturer in history and political science at the University of Texas at Tyler will be the keynote speaker. Dr. Newsom will speak on “So Help Me God”: Presidential use of religious language and imagery in inaugural addresses.
Three of four students receiving scholarships, Robert Glover, Virginia Ann Lawrence and Lee Lawrence at Tyler Junior College will speak and introduce their families.
Tickets are $25 by Nov. 1 and will be held at the door. Preregister for this by calling 903-592-3724.