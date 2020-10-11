Genealogy group to meet Monday
The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet for at 5:30 p.m., Monday, in the Community Room at the Rusk Public Library, 207 E 6th St., Rusk. Attendees are asked to wear facial masks and practice social distancing. No refreshments will be served.
The program topic is a round table discussion and part of the discussion is expected to provide further explanations about the September program, a webinar entitled “Birds of a Feather – Y-DNA Research and Group Projects.”
Arp VFD fire station completed
Smith County Emergency Services District 2 and Arp VFD have announced the completion of the new fire station number 1 in Arp. The station will house crewmembers from Smith County ESD 2 Fire Department and Arp Volunteer Fire Department.
On Oct. 4, the station began housing 24-hour staff. The station will be staffed by firefighters 24 hours a day 7 days a week. There are 2 firefighters assigned each day and upon completion of the hiring process within ESD 2, a third firefighter will be added.
“I am pleased to announce the completion of this project. The Smith County ESD 2 board of commissioners, administrative staff, and the Arp Volunteer Fire Department have worked hard to provide a facility that will meet the needs of the community,” said Randy Melton Smith, County ESD board president.
Eat Local fundraiser set for Henderson
Henderson Fire Department Paint the Town Pink fundraiser is set to begin Monday. This fundraiser replenishes the Cancer Fund, a fund that pushes financial assistance back into the community to those handling cancer or cancer-related burdens. This year, local restaurants will be donating a portion of their proceeds from those let are eating out during this specific week in October.
The original pink HFD shirts and leftover stock from last year, as well as a new Limited Edition 2020 shirt, will be for sale. The Limited Edition 2020 shirt has both Henderson FD and Henderson PD patches representing the partnership and support reciprocated with one another. Face masks with both patches will be for sale as soon as delivered. To learn more about pricing and forms of payment accepted, visit the Facebook event page Paint the Town Pink: Eat Local Fundraiser.
Restaurants serving are:
Monday: China Palace, lunch only; Francisco’s, all day
Tuesday: Cotton Patch, all day; Herschel’s, 5 p.m. to close
Wednesday: Don Felix’s Mexican Restaurant, 4-8 p.m. | Hushpuppies, all day
Thursday : Sundowner’s, all day | Mac’s Burgers, all day | Denny’s, 5-10 p.m.
Friday: Lake Striker, all day