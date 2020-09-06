C. Pickett PRCA Rodeo is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18 & 19, at the Leon County Expo Center, 3637 County Road 305, Buffalo, 75831.
The rodeo will benefit the local 4-H and FFA chapters and is presented by Bill Fick Ford.
Tickets are $10 in advance via 4-H or FFA and $12 at the door.; Kids under 12 are free.
For tickets and Mutton Bustin sign-up go to BUFFALOPRCARODEO.COM
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m.
A dance will follow the rodeo Saturday night with Bill Latham and the Bad Habits Band.