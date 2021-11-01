An Arlington woman was killed in crash involving a tractor-trailer Friday near Canton.
Brenna McClaran, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 2 p.m. to the crash on Texas 19 about 6 miles north of Canton in Van Zandt County, Dark said.
A preliminary report shows McClaran was driving south on Texas 19 when she illegally passed another vehicle on the improved shoulder, according to Dark. She lost control of the vehicle, went into the northbound lanes and struck a tractor-trailer.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.