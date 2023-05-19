The 17th annual Kyle Lake Memorial Golf Tournament was recently held at The Cascades Golf & Country Club where six area students were awarded scholarships.
Scholarship recipients were awarded $2,500. Recipients include Austin Beckham (will attend University of Arkansas), Kyleigh D’Spain (Tyler Junior College), Chloe Murlin (University of Texas at Austin), and Hannah Smith (University of Texas at Austin) from Tyler Legacy High School, and (not pictured) Layton Chesley (East Texas Baptist University) and Shamita Vasnani (Clemson University) from The Brook Hill School.
The scholarship was established in 2007 in memory of Kyle Lake, the 1990 captain of the Robert E. Lee men’s soccer team and the 1995 athletic director of the Brook Hill School sports camp. Lake is also the author of two books, Understanding God’s Will and (RE)Understanding Prayer.
Applicants are limited to senior soccer athletes at Tyler Legacy and in all sports at The Brook Hill School. Awards are based on demonstrated Christian character and leadership through their chosen sport. In addition to the scholarship, each student was also given a copy of Lake’s books.
The 2023 golf committee includes Jim Rex, David Lake, Shirley Lake, Jona Lake, Kristi Lake Fuller, Gary Adams, Bill Coates, Dick Ellis, Bob Green, Richard Davis, Scott Richardson and Deanna Sims.
The South Tyler Rotary Club served as event-day volunteers.
Sponsors included:
Presenting Sponsor: Landmark Title; Diamond Sponsor: David & Shirley Lake Family, South Spring Baptist Church; Polo Sponsor: The Brook Hill School; Hat Sponsor: Southside Bank; Gold Sponsors: Brett Bufton; Ball Sponsor: Texas Baptist Missions Foundation; Banner Sponsor: Stephen & Dolly Wolf; Hole Sponsors: Overhead Door Co, Thompson-Hicks Insurance, John Minton; Team Sponsors: Project One Roofing, Vera Bank, Burns Commercial Properties, Texas National Bank, Newberry Real Estate, Roseman Wealth Advisors; Friend Sponsors: Rick & Sharon Deason; and In-Kind Sponsors: Gander Outdoors, KTBB, Smoothie King and First Baptist Church.
30 teams participated in this year’s tournament with the 1st place winning team consisting of Dana Deason, Tony Thompson, Steve Bodenheimer and Andy Howell.
In addition to providing scholarships to deserving Christian students, the foundation also donates defibrillators to local churches in need.
The Kyle Lake Foundation was established with its 501©(3) designation in March 2007 in memory of the former pastor of a Church in Waco.
Lake, a Tyler native, impacted thousands for Christ with his Christ-centered life, contagious personality, and effective communication style. Kyle was electrocuted on Oct. 30, 2005, before 800 worshippers while preparing to baptize a former Baylor University student. The Lake family seeks to continue the focus of Kyle’s ministry, which is making the presence and message of Christ both real and meaningful to an ever-changing world, through the foundation that bears Kyle’s name.
The 2023 Kyle Lake Memorial Soccer Camp, presented by Chris Woodard and The Kyle Lake Foundation is June 12 through 15 at the ROC located at 18799 US 60 South in Tyler.
It will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. each day and is for children ages 5-13. Camp fees are $125/individual camper with family discounts available.
For more information, visit www.kylelake.org.