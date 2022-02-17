Rusk senior Kara Wofford has been wanting to model, and this week she got a chance.
Wofford was among students from the area to model Wednesday during a photo shoot at downtown Jacksonville boutique Toch Society highlighting its local options for prom dresses.
“It was a great honor to be chosen for this shoot. I’ve been wanting to model for a company for a long time. I was very excited for this opportunity,” Wofford said. "The dresses are absolutely stunning, high quality and complementing dresses.”
Kara’s mother, Brandee Wofford, said she had already driven out of town to buy a dress for her daughter.
“As a working mom with a daughter involved in many after school activities, it was very difficult to find a time to travel to Dallas,” Brandee Wofford said. “This created a time crunch and stressors that could be avoided by being able to shop local for quality formal dresses.”
Shop owner Stephanie Toch said she wanted to host the event ahead of the boutique’s first prom season. Toch Society opened in August.
“We hope by next prom season to add even more options for our local girls,” Toch said. “This is our first prom season. We are a small operation right now but hoping to grow with the support of our local community.”
She said the shop offers Rachel Allen, Johnathan Kayne, Jovani and Ashley Lauren in a variety of sizes and prices.