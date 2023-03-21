Animal advocates and rescues of Smith County are pleading with citizens for more accountability for animal overpopulation, especially in shelters.
Gwen Coyle of Angel Paw Advocates spoke before the Smith County Commissioners Court at its meeting Tuesday morning.
“Our animal overpopulation is at an all-time high and it’s just getting worse,” she said. “The rescues can’t keep up… the shelters can’t keep up.”
Coyel said in October she and other area rescues – SPCA East Texas, Nicholas Pet Haven and Ruff Tails Rescue – got together, as well as the shelter, to come up with some new policies and recommendations.
However, they are all still facing an inundated amount of challenges, particularly regarding phone calls for animal pickup.
Coyle said there was a woman who called about a pregnant dog she had that was on its third litter of puppies, claiming it was a stray.
“Well, it’s not a stray if you’ve had it for three litters,” she said. “That’s an owner surrender and the shelter needs to go pick it up.”
Coyle also recalled a person who adopted a dog out of the shelter and was pregnant soon after, and the dogs were running loose.
“When you adopt or rescue, you sign a contract, you will spay/neuter and do rabies within 30 days,” she said. “Now, it’s the county's problem.”
Coyle did make it clear she does not believe people in the community don’t help but there are still a good amount of citizens making it difficult for the shelter and rescues.
“All the responsibility back on the shelters and rescues, it’s not fair,” she said. “It’s costing the county more money with surrenders. When they can’t keep up, the solution is euthanasia and I disagree with that. We have to start holding citizens accountable.”
The court voted to approve new hours of operation for the animal shelter, reversing the decision in October to extend the hours the shelter was open to the public, including opening during lunch and staying open until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and opening on Saturday.
Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene said the shelter did not see an increase in people coming in to adopt dogs during the extended hours and it resulted in compensatory time being worked by the employees.
Starting immediately, the shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but it will continue to remain open during the lunch hour. The shelter will also not be open every Saturday but will occasionally hold special adoption events on the weekends.
For more information or to view the dogs available for adoption, visit: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/animal-shelter or www.facebook.com/smithcountyanimalcontrol