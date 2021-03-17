The Sixth Court of Appeals upheld the 99-year prison sentence of a Tyler woman, who pleaded guilty to drug charges last year in Upshur County.
In January 2020, Felisha Diane Williams, 39, pled guilty to possession of a penalty group one controlled substance between four grams and 200 grams with an intent to deliver. She declined the prosecution's offer of 20 years in prison.
She requested a jury select her punishment. She faced an enhanced punishment of 15 years to life due to her previous convictions in comparison to the normal five to 99 years or life, according to the Upshur County District Attorney's Office.
On Wednesday, the Upshur County DA's Office announced the Sixth Court of Appeals confirmed the 99-year sentence. The court of appeals' area makes up 19 East Texas counties, including Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Titus, Upshur and Wood.
Williams was arrested on May 26, 2018. She was a passenger in a car that was stopped for having multiple registrations and mismatched license plates. One of the vehicle occupants gave a fake name to the Gilmer Police Department, and once the officers learned her real name they found she had a parole warrant.
When searching the car, officers found a zip-lock bag close to Williams with several smaller baggies and methamphetamine, according to the release.
At the Upshur County Jail, officers found about seven seven grams of meth and 16 small baggies, which are often used in drug delivery, according to Upshur County District Attorney's Office.
At the trial, District Attorney Billy W. Byrd, presented witnesses who spoke about Willams' four previous convictions. She was on parole at the time of the arrest and her parole officer said she was not fulfilling the parole terms.