One day after the lawsuit from Congressman Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, against Vice President Mike Pence was dismissed, an appeal courts panel agreed with the original court's decision and declared Gohmert's attempt to speed up the appeal "moot."
On Saturday, Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judges Patrick Higginbotham, Jerry Smith and Andrew Oldham wrote they reviewed and agreed with the ruling made by United States District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle, of the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler, on Friday stating Gohmert or the other plaintiffs, including Republican electors from Arizona, have no standing in their case.
The lawsuit sought to establish parts of the 1887 law, the Electoral Count Act, as unconstitutional and allow Pence to cast a vote to keep President Donald Trump in the White House. The suit also alleged voter fraud in swing states. Kernodle, a Trump-appointed judge, said the votes were “certified” and said Pence is not responsible in this lawsuit.
"That order adopts the position of the Department of Justice, finding that the district court lacks jurisdiction because no plaintiff has the standing demanded by Article III. We need say no more, and we affirm the judgment essentially for the reasons stated by the district court," the circuit judges wrote in their briefing. "We express no view on the underlying merits or on what putative party, if any, might have standing. The motion to expedite is dismissed as moot."
Following the dismissal Friday, Gohmert said in an interview with Newsmax he planned to appeal to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is based out of New Orleans and has jurisdiction over federal district courts in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. He hoped for a ruling before Wednesday, when Congress is set to certify the election results.
According to an article from Politico, Gohmert could take the appeal up to the full bench of the Fifth Circuit. According to the court's website, there are 17 active judges on the bench.
The article also stated the U.S. Supreme Court could be a possibility for the next appeal as well.
During the Newsmax interview, Gohmert said if he doesn’t have standing to challenge the 1887 law, then no one does.
“Bottom line is the court is saying, ‘We’re not going to touch this, you have no remedy,’” he said. “Basically in effect, the ruling would be that you’ve got to be as violent as Antifa and BLM.”
Following the interview, Gohmert released a statement saying he does not encourage or advocate violence.
“I have long advocated for following the teaching and example of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. of peaceful protest. That does not keep me recognizing what lies ahead when the institutions created by self-governing people to peacefully resolve disputes hide from their responsibility,” Gohmert’s statement read. “Violence is not the answer. The appropriate answer is courts and self-governing bodies resolving disputes as intended.”