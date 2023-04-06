APEC Training Facility in Tyler is famous for training professional athletes such as Patrick Mahomes, Dylan Cantrell, Travin Howard, Josh Tomlin, and Chuckie Robinson, to name a few.
Considering APEC has trained over 150 pro football athletes and over 90 pro baseball athletes in leagues across the world, one might think professional athletes is all the facility is about.
However, APEC is doing much more for the community than training top performing athletes.
In 2018 APEC partnered with the Adaptive Sports Foundation, a 501(c) 3 providing sports and recreation opportunities to thousands of children and adults with both cognitive and physical disabilities, according to General Manager Doug Leighton.
“Everyone is a human and no one gets to choose our circumstances so we are here to serve whoever is in front of us to our best ability to help them in a way that they need to be helped,” said Leighton. “None are more or less important than the other.”
The APEC Adaptive Foundation provides training systems, experiences, and overall support for kids, athletes, adults and veterans affected by, but not limited to spina bifida, amputation, brain injury, military injury and poverty. Its purpose is to provide adaptive services free of charge to all participants.
“Many people with mental and physical conditions have a lower quality of life than they should due to not having any resources for basic health needs or a community that empowers them to become the best version of themselves at no cost to them,” Leighton said. ‘Without this support many people start snowballing in the wrong direction so we serve to put them on a better health path.”
“Through this foundation, APEC is trying to help the people we are blessed to get connected with have a community, a safe environment to train, and health resources they need to improve their quality of life,” he said. “We want to change as many lives as possible for the better.”
One such life was that of Heath Winn who resides in Marshall.
In the summer of 1999 while helping is father who owned a tire wheel shop, Winn and his father were both shot during a burglary; his father died from his injuries and Winn was paralyzed.
“On July 8 of 1999 at about 4 p.m. two men came in; one pulled our overhead door shut and pointed his gun at us. My dad, brother, and Bernard were told to get to the back of the shop. On the way back my father and I began to fight with the men,” Winn said. “At some point, I slipped which gave the chance for the man I was fighting to run. My dad yelled for me to get up and as I was pushing myself up, I was shot once, which paralyzed me. He was then shot twice in the chest and I was shot once more.”
Winn, 18 at the time of the shooting, said the bullets ripped completely through his body due to the close range.
“It was so close that both bullets went completely threw me. I was hit in my T-11 vertebrae completely severing my spinal cord,” he said. “It was a little over three months before I came home.”
Winn said following the shooting his life and mental state continued to go downhill.
“Eighteen is confusing enough; add losing your legs, and your father, and what you know as your reality is rough. I don’t think it would surprise anyone if I spent those next four years not living up to my potential or hanging around the right people I shouldn’t,” he said. “The time I wasted and the things I put my family through during this time are actually harder to talk about than the actual shooting.”
Winn eventually found APEC which he credits with changing his life.
“At some point, I was invited to train with a wheelchair rugby team which is where I met the coach Kayla who asked if I had any strength and conditioning training,” he said. “I didn’t so that’s when she told me about APEC.”
While training at APEC Winn began to win sponsorships for wheelchair tennis which he said is expensive to participate in.
“I have always worked out but they took time to research the type of injury and based my workouts around it. They were custom workouts designed for me and they were different every week,” Winn said. “At this point, I’m getting faster, stronger, and better on the tennis court which led to different sponsorships to help with travel, hotel rooms, and, of course, food.”
“Wheelchair tennis tournaments and lessons are not the cheapest,” he said. “To be honest all adaptive sports are expensive. Most wheelchair sports require a high-performance wheelchair and different tires; I was able to get sponsors for almost everything.”
Through his training at APEC, and some wins at a few big tournaments, Winn was able to get an offer to play for the University of Houston wheelchair tennis team and was accepted into the university. Although he declined the offer, Winn said it meant a lot to get the offer.
Today Winn works for East Texas Septic in Marshall and has returned to school to earn a degree in Auto Cadd. He said now that he sits behind a desk he works even harder in the gym.
“I still take the training methods I learned at APEC and apply them to the gym every morning before work,” he said.
APEC is currently training 10 adaptive athletes through its programs.
All services the Adaptive Foundation provides are free. The services require an application process which reviews applicants and accept a certain number of participants per program or event.
“In the short term we will offer free training at APEC in seasonal increments,” Leighton said. “Long term plans include off site trips and after school programs, along with other experiences to complement training services.”
On Sat., April 29, APEC will hold its third annual Block Party which serves as a fundraiser for the Adaptive Foundation that is run by the APEC team. The event will include have live music, food, games, prizes, and more.
For more information or to donate, visit www.apecadaptive.org.