Over the weekend, Capt. Jeremy S. Walker, commanding officer of The Salvation Army of Tyler, and others sprang into action to help those in Louisiana facing the severe impacts from Hurricane Ida.
The storm, which was one of the most powerful to strike the U.S., knocked out power to all of New Orleans, blew roofs off buildings and reversed the flow of the Mississippi River when it made landfall Sunday, according to the Associated Press.
As of Monday afternoon, Ida had claimed the life of at least two people. One person died after a tree fell on a home in Prairieville (a town outside of Baton Rouge), the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook, the AP reported. AP said the other death was a motorist who drowned in New Orleans.
Walker on Monday was headed to the Baton Rouge and Gonzales areas to set up feeding kitchens for those in need. He said a total of 140,000 meals will be served, which includes half that was already been distributed.
"We'll go out and help where we're needed," Walker said. "We've got units from all over Texas and East Texas."
Before heading to Louisiana, Walker said plans for the 14-day deployment were organized in Beaumont this past weekend.
Walker is serving as the operations chief for the Salvation Army of Texas. He said the Salvation Army units will work with the state of Louisiana and area cities to help wherever volunteers are needed.
"We're hitting the ground running. We've been called when there's a need and we're here to help our neighbors," he said. "The Salvation Army will be here until the need is met."
Walker said he was on the command team to help after Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and Tyler has a great team of volunteers and workers.
"When someone calls and needs help, we go out and help," he said. "Right now, we've got a lot of neighbors to our east that are in need."
People can make monetary donations through the Salvation Army of Tyler's Facebook page or website, coming to the nonprofit's office or mailing a check. The Salvation Army is also always looking for volunteers, Walker said.
"Without the community stepping up, we couldn't do what we do," he said. "Me and my wife we are the commanding officers in Tyler. It's what the army does; we help those that are in need. Personally, I do this because this is what God calls me to do and also to be able to serve those in need."
He said prayers are welcome, and the Salvation Army is grateful for the community's support.