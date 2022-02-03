An anonymous donor has given Hand Up Network, a local East Texas based nonprofit organization, a donation of $300,000 in support toward its current programs and a soon to be launched immigration program.
HUN serves East Texas in a variety of ways through victim services, mentoring, retail training and response teams.
It was through this continued work the group saw a major need for the addition of the Immigration Program, said Sam Smith, CEO of Hand Up Network.
“Many of our clients are new to our community from other parts of the world. Most are here to become good citizens and contribute in a positive way to the success of East Texas,” he said. “We have found as we help them along this journey that they needed additional access to information, training and services to give them the tools to be successful. We are blessed beyond measure to have been given this gift that will help make that happen.”
The Immigration Services Program will integrate seamlessly within the Hand Up Network Program Matrix, according to a press release statement.
“An example of some of the new services that will be provided are educational classes in civics, ESL, FAFSA, citizenship, mental health support, etc. The classes will be taught by Hand Up Network staff, volunteers, and network affiliated partners across the region,” the statement said.
The nonprofit stated the donor who contributed the $300,000 has requested to remain anonymous but left a statement to be released with the donation announcement.
“I believe in the work that is being done at Hand Up Network. I’m concerned with the direction of our society and feel that the best course of action is to support those in the local community that are providing the guidance and help to those that want to work towards a better life for themselves and their families. I have seen no better example of this than what Hand Up Network has accomplished in this region. It is my hope and request that this donation will serve as a stimulus to everyone in East Texas to pay attention to the work they are doing. Learn about them, donate, volunteer, and join with this amazing team to make East Texas a better place,” the anonymous donor wrote.
The nonprofit also recently released its 2021 Impact numbers and has set another record for service to the people of East Texas touching the lives of right at 60,000 people.
In just over three years, the organization has directly impacted over 137,000 people across the region through their various programs.
For more information about HUN, go to https://handupnetwork.com