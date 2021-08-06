The summer heat didn’t stop families from waiting in a drive-thru line for a few hours.
Parents and their children were lined up three and half hours ahead of time on Thursday afternoon with no regrets and ready to receive school supplies during the annual School Is Cool event at Fun Forest Park in Tyler.
With every backpack, there was a smile and greeting from a Tyler Junior College football player, city of Tyler leadership staff, council member or sponsor.
Children lit up as they reached the end of the drive-thru where a Tyler Junior College football player athlete gave them a backpack.
TJC football player Fred Bridges made sure he greeted every child with excitement. He used to go to school supply drives as a child.
“I know how it feels to go to a school supply drive like this. Sometimes there were times when I didn’t have what I needed so events like this such as the ones at the boys and girls club they would be serving school supplies and I would go to that. I know how it feels to be in this type of position so it felt good to give back to the kids and put a smile on their face,” Bridges said. “School supplies might not seem like a lot but to some of the kids it is."
In its eighth year, the School is Cool event is hosted by the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, the Business Education Council, Tyler ISD and many other partners and sponsors.
The School is Cool event featured a total of 2,000 free backpacks filled with school supplies such as crayons, colored pencils, notebooks, pencils for students 18 or younger.
This year, it was mandatory for children to be in attendance and Fun Forest Park served as the location because of construction at Harvey Convention Center.
City of Tyler Director of Parks Leanne Robinette said despite a few adjustments this year, the city staff is happy to help East Texas families.
"We are glad to be able to provide these resources to our community," Robinette said. "Our staff and partners worked hard on plans to make this possible even with the construction of the new Rose Complex and COVID-19."
Robinette said at the end of the day, their mission is to bring confidence to the children receiving the supplies and prepare them for the upcoming school year.
“We are excited to be able to help every kid start their year with confidence and be ready to go with some school supplies,” she said.