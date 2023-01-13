The third annual MLK Spokenword Competition is set to take place at The Foundry Coffee House on Friday.
The event, which has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the pandemic, was created in 2019 to be included as part of Tyler’s Annual Citywide Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and was started by East Texas Native and national spokenword artist Mike Guinn and the late Jeff Williams of Tyler Together Race Relations Forum which is now continued by his wife Dorinda Williams.
Guinn, who is also a published author and actor, said the family-friendly event was created for positive self expression.
“It was created as a positive platform for creative self expression,” he said. “I wanted East Texans to have access to a high energy performance arts event where they can gather in a safe and supportive multi-cultural atmosphere and build community one poem at a time.”
“Spokenword is important because it gives people a voice and this event is an opportunity for everyone to come together the way Dr. King wanted,” Guinn added.
Poets will square off to win a $200 cash prize which will go to top poet of the evening.
The annual event will take place at The Foundry Coffee House from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Foundry Coffee House is located at 202 South Broadway.
For more information, contact Mike Guinn at 972-704-5001.