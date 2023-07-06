The fifth annual Classic Toyota Grand Slam Blood Drive will take place on Friday and those willing to donate can score two free tickets to a Texas Rangers game, a $20 e-gift card, and a Texas-themed beach towel, while supplies last.
Carter BloodCare senior public relations specialist James Black said this is a critical season for the local blood supply.
“Up to 25% of the blood supply is collected through high school blood drives. When student donors are on summer break and families are away on vacation, though, the blood supply drops,” he said. “That summer slump means surgeries and medical treatments can get delayed until the required blood is available. This is a critical season for the local blood supply.”
“In fact, every two seconds, someone in the United States requires a transfusion. The need for blood is nonstop, not only for emergencies but for medical procedures that take place every day. It’s a reminder that you can lend an arm to help fellow Americans in urgent need,” Black added.
This is the fifth year Carter BloodCare and Classic Toyota have teamed up to host this summer blood drive along with sponsors Mercedes-Benz of Tyler and Alpha Media/104.1 The Ranch.
“Classic Toyota has really helped us put the ‘drive’ in blood drive and give back to the community,” Black said. “Their support is crucial in raising awareness and encouraging East Texans to give blood to help others.”
Black said a single blood donation can potentially save three lives and takes less than an hour.
“There are patients in Tyler and across East Texas today who can benefit from what is literally within you to give. When you donate blood, you help children fighting cancer, mothers going through difficult deliveries, people severely injured in car accidents, older adults with age-related health issues, and so many others,” he said. “This is a way to make a positive and life-changing difference in our community. You can be a lifesaver by donating blood with Carter BloodCare.”
Black explained that all blood types are needed right now, especially type O.
“As the universal blood type, O negative can be used to treat any patient, including premature and unborn babies,” he said. “O positive blood is used in emergencies such as traumatic bleeding.”
“We’d love to see everyone come out and show their community support this Friday,” Black said.
The event will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Classic Toyota located at 1717 West Southwest Loop 323.
For more information or to reserve a donation time, visit www.carterbloodcare.org or call 1-800-366-2834.