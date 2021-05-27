For the month of June, the cost of adopting a cat or dog at the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter will become food donations that will help people in need.
Starting next Tuesday, people who donate at least 12 requested food items will have dog or cat adoption fees waived at the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter, located at 218 Chandler Highway in Tyler.
The food items will go toward the Salvation Army of Tyler to help those in need. The Salvation Army has requested cereal, canned tuna, canned corn, canned pears, tomato sauce, refried beans, peanut butter, chicken noodle soup, macaroni and cheese, cornmeal, crackers, SpaghettiOs, bags of rice, ramen noodles, canned peaches, elbow macaroni and bags of pinto beans.
Shawn Markmann, Tyler's animal shelter manager, said the Tyler Animal Control and Shelter often hosts monthly promotions to benefit nonprofit organizations while waiving adoption fees.
"It's great that we can be another resource for them," Markmann said. "Usually we try to do this every summer."
In July, Markmann said the shelter will partner with CASA for a school supply drive of some kind. The fees are typically $120 for dogs and $80 for cats.
He added that call volume to the shelter typically goes up over the summer.
In May, the shelter requested that people donate pet food in order to waive adoption fees, he said.
Markmann said donations can be made at the shelter beginning next Tuesday throughout June. The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
He recommends that people call ahead for an appointment if they're interested in an adoption. Interested pet owners can also use rooms in the shelter to get acquainted with the dog or cat.
The shelter can be reached at (903) 535-0045.