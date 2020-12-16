When 10-year-old Dede, a fourth-grader at Tyler ISD's Andy Woods Elementary, heard her name called over the intercom Wednesday morning along with other students, she didn't know what was going on.
She and her classmates walked into the school's cafeteria to see 10 bikes lined up with name tags attached from Pollard United Methodist Church.
"I didn't even think this was happening," she said. "I thought was in trouble."
Dede said this is her first year at Andy Woods and she also received a purple bike for her birthday.
"Now, I have two bikes — that's amazing," she said.
Ten Andy Woods Elementary students - a boy and girl each from first through fifth grade - are chosen to receive a bike from the church based on their hard work and leadership skills.
For eight years, leaders from the Pollard United Methodist Church, which is a neighbor to the elementary school, has provided bikes and helmets for 10 children.
Seaborn Nesbett, one of the Pollard UMC leaders, said giving these bikes is about creating last memories for the kids.
"It's wonderful, great," Nesbett said. "No matter how old we are, we always remember our first bicycle. So, we have created 10 lifetime memories for these children."
Andy Woods Elementary Principal Georgeanna Jones said teachers will nominate a boy and girl from the different grades for their dedication in school.
"It's heartwarming just to be able to reward kids that are working hard," she said. "It's very hard to pick just one boy and one girl."
Jones said Pollard UMC has done great things for the school's teachers, students and community over the years, such as a prayer box for teachers.
"We have a great partnership with Pollard and this is one of the great things for us," Jones said. "There's just so many things they do for our teachers and our community."
Nesbett added that receiving the bikes can show the kids they're loved.
"We're just happy to be their benefactor," he said.
Nesbett said the church is also involved in donating bikes to the Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree.