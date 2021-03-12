There's no question Matthew McConaughey is interested in politics. Each time he does an interview and mentions it, speculation begins that he will run for governor.
For about five minutes of a 45-minute conversation, I had a chance to ask two quick questions and let Matthew go down a political rabbit hole with his responses.
He made it clear, as any of us would have expected, he thinks the only way politics will work is if Republicans and Democrats work together. He thinks there has to be give and take.
The problem is, how would he feel if he tried over and over again as governor to do this, just for votes to be split based on political parties?
I feel he wants a major position with the governor or president where he actually has input in policy with the ability to talk to both sides. A position with teeth, not just a "celebrity advisory" role.
Through his Just Keep Livin Foundation, McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, have helped over 2,500 students in six states including students at Longview ISD.
Without any government red tape, McConaughey and Alves were able to start the Texas Relief Fund and have a concert set on March 21 to help those who have lingering bills and issues from the winter storm in Texas.
You can't do these things as a politician. Yes, you can assist. Yes you can use your connections for good. But he would not have that control to do the right thing because ... it's the right thing to do. At the end of the day, politics gets in the way.
An example? The last COVID relief bill.
For someone like McConaughey who has had great success in acting, writing, social media (spoiler alert, his kids actually helped him with the cool posts during the pandemic) and teaching, he has been able to do things his way.
However, maybe holding office is just another challenge he wants to take on.
When I asked him about being fair and balanced, he let me know the problem right now in Texas is, "The armadillos are free and having a great time."
He meant if our politics are a car, we are driving either to the right or the left and no one is striking the armadillos in the middle of the road, staggering back and forth on the yellow line.
We need an elected official in office who will give us quotes like that!
But I don't think we will see Matthew McConaughey on a ballot.
However, to quote him from 1993 in Dazed and Confused, "It'd be a lot cooler if he did."
