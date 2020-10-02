There is one thing to keep in mind as you read the pages of this newspaper or look at this column online and then switch to check other stories on this site and then the social media apps on your phone.
History is being made in front of our eyes.
For the next hundreds of years, students will learn how a sitting president and the first lady contracted a potentially deadly virus during a pandemic and what happened over the next few weeks of treatment and how that affected the election.
That entire chapter in the history books is fascinating. It's filled with plot twists and turns, photos and videos.
But the most amazing part is, that chapter is blank. We are watching it happen live. It's like watching a movie about something that happened in the 1800s and not remembering learning it in school. Even though it happened 200 years ago, the movie or book has you at the edge of your seat wondering what will happen next.
The same is happening in the sports world. I always find it interesting when a documentary comes out showcasing a game that was held without fans from 40 or 50 years ago. Or a game that was canceled (see Disco Demolition Night, Chicago).
In 30 or 40 years, people will look back on 2020 and not believe there were actual NFL and baseball games played without fans. It will look so strange to people. But it is happening right now, in front of our eyes.
How we vote is changing in front of our eyes. The results of this election are going to be looked at like no election before.
In 2000, the country waited until December as the Florida recount issue took place on Bush vs. Gore for president. In 2020, we could see absentee and mail-in votes being counted over and over for all 50 states if there is not a clear-cut winner.
At three minutes past midnight Friday, with one eye open, I was reading a "Memorandum from the President's Physician" signed by Sean P. Conley, physician to the president. He was releasing information with the "permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump" stating both had tested positive for "the SARS-CoV-2 virus."
That was like 10 cups of coffee for me. I could not believe what we were posting to our websites and our social media sites.
Like drinking too much coffee, there would be some time before sleep sets in. I checked social media (mistake) and saw the jokes about the president, and some people wishing death on him.
I thought of how many people the president has offended over the years on Twitter and at rallies, and now they were poking fun at him. It was the old "two wrongs don't make a right" adage.
The Texas Democrats have come out with statements from the debate to policy, always against the president. They have been critical of his inability to denounce white supremacists at the debate and praised some of challenger Joe Biden's responses.
Of course they did, it's their job. The Republican Party has done the same.
But the Texas Democrats sent this as well:
"RELEASE: Texas Democratic Party on President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Testing Positive for COVID-19."
Then the release said, "Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement: The Texas Democratic Party extends its thoughts to the president and first lady as they recover from the coronavirus. Since the start of COVID-19, our top priority has been the health of voters across the country. This virus is deadly and we’ve once again learned today that anybody, anywhere can contract it.”
Well done.
We are watching history.
We also have a chance to be on the right side or the wrong side of history. From reporters to someone with a social media account, we all are typing things that will last and possibly follow us for life.
The high road is freshly paved and is a beautiful view on which to watch history unfold.
(John Anderson is the regional editor.)