For an area that does not get hit by snow and ice, the quick-thinking actions of dispatchers and the assessments made by first responders on the scene rivaled any snow-belt in the country.
Working at smaller newspapers back in the 1980s and 1990s, the reporters would take turns bringing the police and fire scanner home. Over the past 21 years, that has not been needed. Police agencies email alerts and there are so many websites and apps on the phone to listen.
However, there's nothing like an old-school scanner, and the one in the Tyler Morning Telegraph newsroom has one with Radio Shack embossed on it, so you know it was built to work and last.
I lived through two major blizzards and worked through one. And I've listened to the organized chaos of trying to dispatch and respond to incidents.
Which is why I am amazed what I heard the last 24 hours in Smith County.
One emergency department wanted to check on generators at all nursing homes. However, another agency was a step-ahead and already contacted them all, including the veterans' homes.
There were accidents, vehicles stranded, people needing help, broken water lines and multiple fire alarms going off, most caused by the cold.
However, there were also the regular calls, a back injury, dehydration or difficulty breathing. Those patients were still given top priority and transported to the hospital. The drivers were reporting the road conditions and explaining they would need 15 minutes longer for each transport.
Something else I'm not used to hearing, checking for COVID-19 on car accident victims in the snow. And yes, some were COVID-19 positive.
As this was going on, dispatchers calmly "directed traffic" and worked with fire, police and ambulances all over. There were people stuck in elevators and babies that wanted to be delivered. Power lines down and trees in the road.
At one potential fire scene, trucks could not get to the home. But firefighters fought through the ice and snow and found there was no electricity to the home as it was being renovated. They did not see flames, but something was burning.
Instead of a full response, they made sure the units were out helping those in need, monitored the fire to make sure it didn't hit a propane tank and had an investigator on the scene.
This was just one example of quick-thinking that was taking place at every scene.
The other thing I noticed was every call was taken seriously. Fire alarms were checked even when you were 99% certain it was a false alarm. There were injuries called in, then the caller called back to say never mind. Police still responded in case it was a domestic violence situation.
The first responders relayed bridge and road conditions to dispatch and that was relayed to the few vehicles trying to clear a county and the city of Tyler.
If there was a truck in the City of Tyler capable of clearing snow, it was out. The three trucks equipped for sanding were out as well. Drivers went in shifts around the clock.
This was not the time to visit dispatch and see what was happening in person, so I did the next best thing and called Andy Erbaugh with the Tyler Police Department.
"The phones were ringing off the hook. They were typing, taking information and talking to officers at the same time," Erbaugh said. "Calls were backing up but they remained calm through the most difficult of situations."
Dispatchers train for a year before manning the phones. Fortunately, they are classified as first responders now.
"I worked the streets for 10 years and one thing I can easily say is dispatchers are some of the most outstanding people at the police department," Erbaugh said. "They talk to people who are at the lowest point of their lives and get a lot of things done before we even respond. When we do get there, they have people calmed down."
Even the last 24 hours.
"Emergencies, disasters, this snowstorm … they are the backbone of the patrol for sure," Erbaugh added.
Smith County and City of Tyler workers are somehow keeping it together for the rest of us as we cope with losing power and broken water pipes. As someone who lived through multiple months of this kind of weather and watched life-long veterans of snow and ice emergencies, we are all fortunate to have the "backbones" on the phone lines and on the front lines.
John Anderson can be reached at janderson@tylerpaper.com.