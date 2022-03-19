JACKSONVILLE — Some children in Jacksonville this week got up close and personal with barnyard animals during a different type of spring break camp.
The Rugged Cross Farm on Wednesday had two one-day camps at its facility on County Road 4405 — one for children 5 and under and a second for children ages 5 to 12. The camp included activities like story time, barnyard introduction, a hayride and scavenger hunt, time with baby goats and a poultry egg hunt and game.
Raina Flory, who owns the farm with her husband, said the camp is a way to connect children with nature while having fun.
“It can be hard to find places for kids to have good, wholesome fun, especially in Jacksonville. As a whole, I feel like we are disconnected from our food sources and many times from being outside just getting dirty,” she said. “Our camp gives kids the opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy being outside while learning about animals and where food comes from. We encourage play-based learning.”
Flory, who also plans to host several camps this summer, said the camp encourages children to use all their senses and promotes healthy living.
“For some of these kids this could be the first time they see animals like this. Being on the farm engages all your senses. We use sight, touch, hearing and smell. During the summer we will even taste from the garden. Children learn to take turns and make new friends,” she said. “Then, there are the physical benefits of being outside using our muscles, the benefits associated with increased attention span with outdoor time and all the benefits of sun and serotonin.”
The couple relocated to East Texas two years ago with hopes to have a homestead and supply food for their family. Over time they felt led to expand the farm and focus on regenerative farming practices. This style of farming mimics the rhythms of the natural world. Regenerative agriculture also works to sequester greenhouse gases in the air and put them back in the soil, according to Flory.
Flory said for these reasons, the camp offers a genuine experience where there is always opportunity to learn.
“We sell grass-fed, pastured meats and eggs. We grow fresh produce and raw milk. This means there is always something to learn about. Our itinerary changes based on what is happening on the farm,” Flory said. “You might see new chicks hatching or new baby cows, twice a year we have piglets in the pig glen. There are almost always baby rabbits. If the garden is growing, we will spend time out there planting, weeding and eating. Just like things on a farm, our camp changes with what is going on in nature at the time. The one thing that stays the same is how much fun we have.”
The farm also offers workshops like soap-making and classes on how to cut and use all parts of a whole chicken.
“We plan to expand our offerings in the future based on community interest,” Flory said.
For more information, visit theruggedcrossfarm.com.