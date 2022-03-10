A $25,000 donation will help the East Texas Food Bank fight hunger through its Mobile Pantry Program.
Amerigroup Texas donated the funds to help the program, which provides nutritious food directly to low-income families in communities that lack access to emergency food resources, according to a statement released Wednesday by the food bank.
“We are so appreciative of our partnership with Amerigroup Texas and their support in building healthier, thriving East Texas communities,” East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said.
The Mobile Pantry Program identifies neighborhoods and communities with a high percentage of people facing hunger to distribute food once or twice a month. It operates at 15 locations throughout East Texas, and there are no eligibility requirements to participate.
The program will deliver roughly 2 million pounds of fresh produce this year, according to the organization.
“Amerigroup Texas understands that addressing health-related social needs, such as access to healthy food and nutrition programs, is the key to improving health outcomes,” said Dr. Cealee Thomas, medical director of Amerigroup Texas. “That's why we're committed to investing in new programs and partnerships that expand access to health care and a healthier quality of life,” he said
Partner organizations and churches provide volunteers and outreach at each Mobile Pantry Program site. The food bank provides SNAP benefits assistance twice per year at each site and quarterly nutrition education food demonstrations.
For more information, visit easttexasfoodbank.org.