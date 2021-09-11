Favre Baldwin American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 12 will honor members of the Batey chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 on the downtown Tyler square.
This year, Sept. 17 is national POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is celebrated annually on the third Friday of September to remember those who are unaccounted in war or military service and their families.
Wanda Barber, the secretary and historian of Unit 12, will give a brief history of the Korean War, the war between North Korea and South Korea from 1950 to 1953.
The war began in 1950 when North Korea invaded South Korea, and the United States along with other members of the United Nations later started helping South Korea.
Fighting ended in 1953 with Korea still divided to this day. There were more than a million casualties on both sides and when the war ended, the task of identifying who was missing in action (MIA) or who was a prisoner of war (POW).