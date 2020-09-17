The Favre Baldwin American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 12 will donate to a nonprofit that assists veterans dealing with PTSD on Friday in recognition of National Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day.
The Tyler-based auxiliary unit will present a check to the For Veterans Sake Foundation at 3 p.m. Friday at the Vietnam War Memorial on the square in downtown Tyler.
The auxiliary of the American Legion Post consists of women who are members of the post or female relatives of post members.
For Veterans Sake Foundation’s purpose is to provide service dogs and counseling to veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder mainly in the Tyler-Longview area, founder Monty Hutson said. He served in the U.S. Army for six years in the 101st Airborne Division and 8th Infantry in Germany.
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is celebrated annually on the third Friday of September to remember those who are unaccounted in war or military service and their families.