Sarah Morris' service dog, Hero, has helped her become more confident and handle her post-traumatic stress disorder attacks.
She received Hero through a local nonprofit, For Veteran's Sake Foundation, that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders to help with PTSD at no cost.
Morris, of Tyler, served as an EMT overseas in Guatemala.
Hero gives Morris hugs, lays on her feet and gets in her lap to help her feel better.
"He can sense when I have an (PSTD or panic) attack," she said. "It's been able to reduce my medicine. He just brings me more at peace."
Morris used to be nervous in front of large crowds and had a stutter before getting Hero.
"Since I got him, I'm a lot confident and I don't have my stutter anymore," she said.
On Friday afternoon, the Favre Baldwin American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 12 donated $500 to For Veteran's Sake Foundation to help people like Morris receive their own service dog.
In recognition of National Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day, the donation was made at the Vietnam War Memorial on the square in downtown Tyler.
Wanda Barber, Auxiliary Unit No. 12 treasurer and secretary, said it was the second year that the auxiliary unit gave to For Veteran's Sake.
"We're just recognizing POW/MIA Day," Barber said. "Our organization gives to various charities with an emphasis on veterans. We know they need it and it fulfills our mission as an auxiliary."
The auxiliary of the American Legion Post consists of women who are members of the post or female relatives of post members.
The auxiliary gives to various veteran causes, such as the Wounded Warrior Foundation and the Amarillo VA hospital. Barber said she was a teacher at the former Robert E. Lee High School (now Tyler Legacy) and two of her students are listed on the Smith County Vietnam War Memorial honoring those who didn't return from war.
John Ashcraft with For Veteran's Sake Foundation said the money will go toward veterinary bills for the dogs and training efforts.
"It helps no matter what the size of the donation," Ashcraft said.
Ashcraft served in Vietnam and the U.S. Air Force.
For Veteran's Sake Foundation provides service dogs and counseling to veterans and first responders experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder. The recipients of the service dogs don't pay anything, and most of the animals come from rescue shelters or pounds, Ashcraft said.
The nonprofit has served veterans and first responders across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Monty Hutson, For Veteran's Sake Foundation president, is working to establish a branch of For Veteran's Sake in Arizona.
Morris said she would absolutely recommend For Veteran's Sake Foundation to others who suffering from PTSD. She added that Hutson is excellent at delivering training and teaching people how to read the dog's signals.
"They have helped myself and several other veterans I know," Morris said.
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is celebrated annually on the third Friday of September to remember those who are unaccounted in war or military service and their families.