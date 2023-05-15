Approximately 250 people decked in red from head to toe are expected to gather May 16 at the Green Acres Crosswalk Center for the annual Tyler Go Red for Women Luncheon to raise awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of one in three women.
The Go Red for Women Luncheon is one of the nation’s premier events for the American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, and the signature fundraising event for its Go Red for Women movement, which harnesses the energy, passion and power of women to improve their health, and in turn, support their families and communities, according to chief nursing officer at UT Health Tyler and UT Tyler Health Science Center and Go Red for Women co-chairperson Lecia Bowman.
“We’ve made tremendous progress over the years, but cardiovascular disease is still the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more women’s lives each year than all forms of cancer combined,” she said.
Bowman’s motivation for her involvement is her family. Both her parents suffered from heart disease, and her father died following a heart attack. That’s not what she wants for her loved ones.
“I am committed to making positive change within the healthcare sector to ensure that my loved ones have access to the best care, should they ever need it,” she said. “It is important to me that I be able to share a long and healthy life with my family.”
Throughout her nursing career, which included time as a labor and a delivery nurse, she’s been focused on the health of women and children.
“I recognize that heart disease is the number one killer of new moms, and that most of these deaths could be prevented,” she said, “That compelled me to want to help make a difference and encourage others on their journey to better health.” Bowman describes Go Red for Women as “a great way to encourage women to come together, enjoy each other’s company and be empowered to prevent and/or recognize heart disease in themselves and their loved ones.”
Her co-chairman, Donna Bowers, said she volunteers for the American Heart Association because of the work it does to help educate patients, their families and their communities about heart disease and the impact that healthy eating and exercise can have on health outcomes.
“Everyone knows someone who has had heart issues or a stroke, including myself,” Bowers said. “I have an uncle going through treatment right now, and lifestyle has played a major role in his heart disease.”
“During my year as chair – as probably with any chair – I would like to see more women involved as leaders so we can make a more positive impact on all women,” Bowers added.
“This is an event many people and companies across our city look forward to every year and the cause we’re supporting and the funds we’re raising are as important now as they have ever been,” she said.
Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat, taking the life of one in every three women. On average in Smith County, heart disease claims the lives of 327 residents each year. And stroke claims the lives of 108 residents each year, leaving hundreds more with long-term disabilities.
Women, especially Black and Hispanic women are disproportionally impacted by heart disease and stroke and research shows heart attacks are on the rise in younger women. Yet, younger generations of women, Gen Z and Millennials, are less likely to be aware of their greatest health threat, including knowing the warning signs of heart attacks and strokes. That’s why it’s important for all women to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same.
Guests will rally at the heart-healthy event to raise awareness and funds that will help advance women's health through research, education, awareness and advocacy initiatives.
The luncheon program will focus on the importance of cardiovascular health and Life’s Essential 8 – a checklist for lifelong good health including eat better, be more active, quit tobacco, get healthy sleep, manage weight, control cholesterol, manage blood sugar and manage blood pressure.
“We are excited to have Donna and Lecia leading this year’s Tyler Go Red,” said Nicolette Billups, corporate development director for the local Go Red movement. “We are working to ensure every woman in our community knows that up to 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented. Together, we can save the lives of the mothers, sisters and friends we love.”
In addition to Bowers and Bowman, the Tyler Go Red for Women executive leadership team includes Christine Armstrong with Rudish Health; Tonia Bickham with Imagine360; DeLeigh Haley, UT Health Jacksonville, Brenda McBride, UT Health East Texas, LeaAnn Ramsey Fritz, Ramsey Fritz Jewels; and Jennifer Rummel, UT Health East Texas.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Green Acres Crosswalk Center.
For more information, visit www.heart.org.