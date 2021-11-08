The American Freedom Museum in Bullard will host a special program on Veterans Day honoring veterans and the family members and friends of service members missing or killed in action.
CAMP V (also known as Community Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans), Empowerment Community Development Corporation, the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum and Texas African American Museum are sponsoring the ceremony featuring patriotic songs, speakers and poetry on Nov. 11.
The event will run from noon to 1 p.m. followed by a social hour until 2 p.m. on Thursday. The museum will be free and open to the public for tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The American Freedom Museum, located on the campus of The Brook Hill School, honors veterans and active military, educates people about history and seeks to inspire others to show the courage and character that those featured in the museum had.
Organizer Kandy Flores, retired U.S. Army first sergeant, concluded her 23-year service last December. She is now the special programs coordinator at Carter BloodCare, veterans committee chair for the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and a CAMP V volunteer.
"It is important so we remember the Americans that sacrificed their lives for our freedoms and liberties," Flores said.
The program will include a special recognition of all family members and friends of those missing or killed in action. The guest speaker will be Bullard Mayor Pam Frederick. Army veteran Private First Class Jo Ann Allen and Navy veteran Nancy Martin, 88, will deliver remarks as well.
Chevella Layne, director of mission services at Goodwill Industries of East Texas, will sing the national anthem and East Texas Men in Harmony will perform patriotic songs. Tyler High JROTC will present the colors for the ceremony.
Flores said Jan Hommel, director of the American Freedom Museum, partnered with the local organizations to make the event possible.
"The museum — the history that they have on there — is incredible, and they keep adding to it," Flores said. "It is definitely an appropriate place to have our event."
Dona Julian Cassel, author, speaker and retired teacher, and local student Arianna Payton will deliver poems they wrote about Veterans Day.