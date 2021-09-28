In March, Stacy Brown was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer — a type of breast cancer that is aggressive and fast growing — after a routine mammogram.
“Within a day of my biopsy, I was in my doctor's office going over the aggressive triple breast cancer diagnosis. I'm very thankful it was detected early,” said Brown of Lufkin. “My doctor had been through breast cancer in the past year or so and knew exactly the journey I was going on. I couldn't ask for a better team.”
Now after finishing 16 rounds of chemotherapy and clinical trial immunotherapy, which she will complete in April, Brown has teamed with the American Cancer Society as an honorary chair and formed a team to participate in the Pineywoods Wears Pink challenge.
The Wears Pink pilot program is in its first year, and all funds raised goes toward breast cancer research . This is only program of its kind in Texas, so the challenge is not restricted to a certain city but open to the entire Pineywoods area.
Brown said she joined the Pineywoods Wears Pink challenge because research and education regarding the disease are important.
“If there is something I can do to bring awareness to the importance of getting mammograms and the importance of research, I will do it,” she said. “Research is important to clinical trials and the right types of chemotherapy. I have been educated all along this journey.
“It's so important to get the word out and to let ladies know that a breast cancer diagnosis is not a death sentence. Cancer treatments are not a one size fits all. There is so much research that goes into what treatment fit different diagnoses,” Brown continued.
American Cancer Society South Region Senior Development Manager Kim Herman, who works with local schools and businesses holding Pink Out events, said keeping the public informed of how they can help is part of the organization's mission.
"It is important to have special events so it keeps the community involved and engaged as well as informed on what the American Cancer Society continues to do in the fight against cancer,” she said. “Research is key to finding a cure.”
Jacksonville resident and Cherokee Real Estate broker Mike McEwen, who is the frontrunner for funds collected, said he felt the need to get involved.
“I have participated for a couple years now,” he said. “These events call the issue of breast cancer to the attention of the public, and they help generate more charitable giving.”
McEwen said he has raised about $500 of his $1,000 goal.
Upcoming Breast Cancer Awareness Month events include Wells ISD Pink Out on Oct. 19, Rusk FFA check presentation at its Pink Out event on Oct. 22, Cardinal Health in Jacksonville will be host a silent dessert auction for their employees on Oct. 21, and Jacksonville Lady Maidens and Nacogdoches High School have been asked to be part of the Wears Pink campaign.
To join the challenge, click here.
For more information, visit cancer.org or call the 24 hour cancer helpline at 1-800-227-2345.