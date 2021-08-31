RUSK – An Amber Alert was issued at approximately 5:30 am Tuesday morning for two children believed to be abducted from the Rusk area.
11-year-old Desmond Wells, who is 5’5″ with blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue or black t-shirt with gray shorts and Wolverine hiking boots and 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells 5’2″ with blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt, peach shorts, and gray or pink Nike tennis shoes.
The children were last seen in the 11200 block of US HWY 84 in Rusk at 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has named the suspect as 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt. He is 5’10”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
They are asking the public to be on the lookout for a black Honda Civic with the license plate number BNX6155.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271 or the police.