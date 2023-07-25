ROYSE CITY — A teenager has been abducted in the Royse City area, according to authorities.
An AMBER Alert was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday for 16-year-old Caylee Sellers. She was last seen in the 300 block of North Houston Street in Royse City at 5 a.m. July 22.
Caylee is a white female who was last seen wearing white Colorado hoodie and black pants.
Caylee has black hair and green eyes. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 110 pounds.
Call 9-1-1 with information or call 972-524-4776 to report information to the Royse City police Department.