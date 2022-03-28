Amateur detectives were launched into solving a mock murder case this past weekend as the University of Texas at Tyler for the first time recreated a criminal justice program for the public.
Participants worked in teams of 10 people on Saturday to complete the “Murder Mystery at UT Tyler” as they spent about an hour collecting evidence from the scene, analyzing it in the crime lab and interviewing suspects. Once a team reached its conclusion, it submitted an arrest warrant. The team was then entered into drawings for prizes from local businesses.
Associate professor of criminal justice Danielle Bailey, who coordinated the event with Jennifer Wooldridge, said they have for the past several years organized a mock crime scene for students in the Crime Scene Processing course. This year, they added the murder mystery for the community, hoping it would be fun and educational.
“We know people love crime scene shows, but often these shows don’t represent the realities of the criminal justice system,” Bailey said. “So, we decided to create an event where you get to participate in this fun whodunit activity, but you also learn about real forensic science practices.”
The event included an area with activity booths where residents could try out fingerprint and bloodstain analysis and field sobriety tests. Several area law enforcement agencies — including Smith County Community Supervision and Corrections Department, police departments in Tyler, Whitehouse, Kilgore and UT Tyler and the DEA — had representatives in the activity booth area.
UT Tyler criminal justice and forensic science students played the roles of suspects in the mock murder and worked in the activity booth area.
Bailey said the event is a way to showcase the UT Tyler criminal justice students.
“This is a really fun but also educational event, and we think it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase our students and what they are learning in our criminal justice and forensic science programs,” she said.
Children received a free Safe Kids ID kit from McGruff the Crime Dog, and food trucks were available at the event.