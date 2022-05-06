Started in 1982 with a single support group, the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year in a long-awaited new location.
The nonprofit, whose mission is to provide "life-changing support to persons living with dementia and their caregivers,” moved this week into its new building at 3531 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
“We are so excited that the former piano shop became available. This building is perfect for our needs,” said Rebecca Smith, education and marketing coordinator. “There is space for offices, staff, day club program, community education and our partnership with the Memory Assessment and Research Center at University of Texas in Tyler. The Memory Center can now conduct memory screenings and assessments at our new location."
Executive Director Stephanie Taylor said the new building enables the alliance to double services and serve the community for years to come.
“We see about 2,400 clients per year, and can now expand to meet the growing demand,” Smith said. “People do not know about us when they have a loved one who is struggling. More funding goes to research a cure than helping people living right now with dementia. We want a cure but there are people that need care today."
Estimates are that 1 in 3 seniors over 65 will live with a form of dementia in the United States of which Alzheimer’s is the most common, according to the National Alzheimer’s Association. Translated to Smith County population means that 13,000 are or will be diagnosed with a form of dementia in their lifetime.
“There were 400,000 Texans in 2020 living with Alzheimer’s alone, not including other related dementias. Projections are 490,000 Texans by 2525," Taylor said. "We now have the facility and resources to meet this increasing need."
Tanya Dixon oversees client services and says they repeatedly express how they wish they had known about Alzheimer’s Alliance sooner. “I would have saved myself heartache and stress had I known about your services earlier,” is what she hears.
“When someone finally comes in it is urgent and they are in crisis. Our mission is increasing public awareness about early detection. We want people to reach out and take advantage of services when they first start seeing signs and symptoms of dementia,” Dixon said.
Jeff Gottesman is a notable example of how community members benefit from the compassionate services at Alzheimer’s Alliance. Jeff’s wife Judy was diagnosed two years prior to her passing just five days before her 61st birthday.
“In the years prior to and following the death of my wife from Alzheimer’s, the alliance was there with practical help and counseling to get me through what were undoubtedly the darkest years of my life. Until I found this local resource, I was on my own since I had no family for support,” said Gottesman. “My alliance counselor became my family to guide me through my grief and is still available whenever I need help."
Services covered by grants and private donors are no cost to the community. Suggested donation for day club is $40 but depends on family ability to pay. Scholarships are available. Counseling sessions are $40. Everything else is free. Alzheimer’s Alliance is looking for community volunteers for day club, assisting in the office, giving information at health fairs. Seniors, students, junior league, and caring citizens are welcome volunteers. Volunteer training is provided so no prior experience with dementia is necessary.
“Alzheimer’s Alliance serves people living with dementia of which Alzheimer’s is the most common type. We equip family members and caregivers, providing education classes and a six-month one-on-one REACH program (Resources for Enhancing Alzheimer’s Caregiver Health),” said Smith.
Staff social worker Maggie Edwards oversees The REACH program. Problem behaviors, safety, self-care for the caregiver, and handling stress are among topics covered.
“Finding social support is especially important,” said Smith.
Among services provided are:
Day club, a social group for seniors with dementia where they play games, enjoy live music, and have fun while their caregiver gets a four-hour break. The new location is increasing day club expansion from one to two days per week.
Respite for families via Smith County home health agencies for up to forty hours per year.
Project Lifesaver. Time is of the essence and a geographic locater bracelet critical. 70% of people with Alzheimer’s will wander and 90% with any form of dementia wander. “We work with law enforcement tracking loved ones when they wander. Survival after wandering drops to 50% if the person is not located within 24 hours,” said Smith.
REACH: Resources for Enhancing Alzheimer’s Caregiver Health
Individual counseling with a licensed counselor for those with dementia and caregivers.
Dementia Friendly Initiative Project. “We plan to include a website page listing businesses and organizations that partner as dementia friendly,” said Smith.
Education Series: Dementia 101 and Eldercare Law are examples of workshops open to the community free of charge.
Reach out to Alzheimer’s Alliance if you notice memory loss in ways that impact daily activities or have signs like getting lost, repeating questions and stories to the point where others notice, difficulty handling bills, or personality changes.