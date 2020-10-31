Six in 10 people with dementia will wander away from their loved ones – a symptom that can be dangerous for those with cognitive impairment and loss.
Chances of survival drop significantly the longer their disappearances last. If found within 12 hours, 93% survive, while 7% do not. When a person is missing for over 72 hours, only 20% survive, according to the Alzheimer's Association.
But the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County has an underutilized device that could help families protect their loved ones and save lives.
The program, Project Lifesaver, provides a bracelet, anklet or necklace to those suffering from cognitive loss. Law enforcement can use radio frequency technology to track the person wearing the device quickly if they're reported missing.
Jamie Huff, programs director at the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County, said the program enrollment isn't reaching its full potential, with just 22 Project Lifesaver recipients out of possibly 3,500 people with dementia in Smith County.
Project Lifesaver uses radio frequency rather than cellphone, GPS or satellite signals to provide a more accurate location of the wandering dementia patient, she said.
Huff said people will often wander because they have a brief memory of being with friends and family, going to work or something they used to do before losing their memories.
"When someone has dementia, they're living in their mind," Huff said.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office serves as the local law enforcement member for the program, while the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County performs administrative duties, such as replacing batteries and maintaining the client list.
Officers at area police departments, such as Tyler, Bullard and Lindale, have also been or will soon be trained in the technology.
Huff said she and other staff members are grateful to the law enforcement officers who help locate Project Lifesaver users.
"They are doing a huge service in community by being involved in Project Lifesaver," she said.
Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said each person's bracelet, anklet or necklace has an assigned frequency so that the officers can accurately respond to that wandering person.
"Every hour that goes by of a person with cognitive issues is missing their chances of being found goes down," Christian said.
Christian said officers responding to elderly missing person cases will often provide families with brochures or information about Project Lifesaver.
"We'd like to see them equipped with these devices," Christian said, adding that he would like to see the program grow to several 100 people enrolled.
For example, a search of two hours could be cut down by an hour or 30 minutes when a wandering individual is a part of Project Lifesaver, he said.
"You could essentially cut in half (the location time) in the short term," he said. "With this system, they have a good track record of finding these people."
Primarily, the program increases the potential of saving people's lives while also giving the caregiver one less thing to worry about, Christian said.
He said those who are still mobile will often try to do things they once did before their cognitive disorder diagnosis. He also noted the worst thing that can happen is a person with a cognitive impairment getting into a vehicle.
Several deputies and supervisors are trained at the sheriff's office. Christian said there are plans to get as many employees trained as possible.
Deputy Justin Eakin has been trained in the technology for about five years, and he advises anyone who has memory issues and who seems to wander to look into the monitor or necklace.
"Anyone that has cognitive issues are the ones that need to beating down the door per se," Eakin said.
When responding to a missing elderly person without the bracelet, he often shares with the information about Project Lifesaver with their family.
"I always try to get them a brochure because if they don’t have a monitor, it’s time to get a monitor," Eakin said.
Christian noted the large population of senior citizens in Tyler and Smith County and said a lot of retired people are moving into the area.
"It's very important that we cater to the needs of seniors in Smith County," he said. "This is going to make Tyler a much better for citizens. The more people that enroll, the more lives that can possibly be saved."
Project Lifesaver has a one-time cost of $325, but there are full and partial scholarships available. Huff said no one will be turned down because of money.
In the event of a Project Lifesaver user wandering, the bracelet makes the search much faster and gives their caregiver peace of mind.
"When a person wanders and they wear this device, all the loved one does is call 911," Huff said.
The average location time for a person using Project Lifesaver is 30 minutes or less.
Huff said they're continuing to train more officers to be a part of the program, and she hopes other counties could use the tracking system as well.
A two-day training event is set for later this month with Tyler, Whitehouse, Bullard and Lindale police departments and the Smith County Sheriff's Office to gain hands-on knowledge of how the bracelet and tracking devices work.
"Anyone that searches for missing persons can be a part of Project Lifesaver," she said. "We would really like to see other counties have this equipment and become members."
Grant funding is also helping the alliance and local law enforcement increase the program's potential clientele.
The Area Agency on Aging of East Texas recently gave a grant to the alliance to add 40 transmitter bracelets and paid for training of law enforcement officers about dementia wandering.
The local 911 district also purchased seven new digital receivers which will help replace older equipment and provide tools for Lindale, Bullard and Whitehouse police departments.
The local alliance also received a $5,000 grant from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America for more equipment for Project Lifesaver. She said grants help reduce the cost of the program by providing full or partial scholarships.
Project Lifesaver, a national initiative, has been in Smith County for 17 years after a grandmother of an alliance volunteer got lost and was found deceased. She had dementia. The volunteer then learned about Project Lifesaver and told local law enforcement about it.
The program is also cost-effective because the cost of having to conduct a search of a missing dementia patient is greater than the price of the Project Lifesaver fees, Huff said.
"People's lives are at stake and you can't put a price on that," she said.