Altra Federal Credit Union is now accepting member nominations for their Best Life Community Awards.
The new member-driven initiative supports organizations important to Altra members. Members should have supported the nonprofit they are nominating within the last 12 months with their time, talent or treasure.
The nonprofit must be focused on one of six categories: education (Pre-K through college), cultural enrichment, health, preserving or restoring the environment, human services and strengthening local communities.
“We are excited to launch this new initiative that involves our members, employees and communities,” said Steve Koenen, president and CEO for Altra Federal Credit Union. “Not only will we be recognizing our members’ commitment to their community, but also our employees.”
A popular vote will determine the winner for the $10,000 Community Choice Award. Additional award amounts range from $2,500 to $5,000 and will be determined by Altra employee voting. Five Altra employees will be rewarded based upon volunteerism with a $1,000 donation on their behalf to an organization of their choice.
