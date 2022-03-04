An Alto woman is dead after a fatal car crash in Cherokee County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatality crash around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on on the southbound side of U.S. 69, approximately 3 miles south of Rusk.
An SUV was traveling south in the outside lane on U.S. 69 at "a high rate of speed" when it swerved to the left, into the inside lane, to avoid hitting another vehicle in front of it, according to the DPS' preliminary investigation.
The SUV then swerved back to the right, causing the driver to lose control. The SUV's two right-side tires both broke off, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times, DPS said. The vehicle came to a stop upside down.
The driver, Erika Diaz, 35, of Alto was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Tony Johnson of Precinct 2.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.