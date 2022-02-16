ALTO — Alto ISD leaders and the school's booster club are working to establish a scholarship in honor of an Alto High School basketball player who collapsed and died during a home basketball game last week.
Devonte Mumphrey, 15, was known as a teen who excelled at sports and was highly admired by those who knew him. His funeral was held Saturday at the Rusk High School Gymnasium.
The Alto Booster Club and the school district have set up three fundraisers for the scholarship.
