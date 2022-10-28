Almost 24,000 ballots were cast in Smith County during the first week of early voting for the November general election.
Numbers during the first few days of early voting were on par with the 2018 general election, said Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon. Totals are “definitely” lower than the 2020 presidential election, but that is to be expected, she added.
Allcon reported at about 1 p.m. Friday that 22,065 in-person ballots had been cast during the first week. The county also has received 1,746 mail-in ballots.
Of the six early voting locations, the most ballots have been cast at the HUB, with is the main location. The fewest ballots have been cast at the Winona Community Center and the Heritage Building.
Overall, Allcon said the first week of early voting was smooth. She has heard reports of people asking standard questions, such as where they can campaign at polling locations and how the voting machines work.
She added that phones at the polls are still causing issues.
“We're still having a problem, specifically with cell phones, mainly because people want to pull out their camera and take a picture of their ballot or the screen or whatever, and that's illegal,” Allcon said. “That I think has been our biggest problem so far."
Cell phones, smart watches and other similar devices are not allowed in polling places, she said. Essentially, any device that can record, take photos or send messages are not permitted.
“We still have several days of early voting left, so we do want people to definitely come out and vote,” Allcon said.
Early voting continues through Nov. 4, and Election Day is Nov. 8.
Time of each polling location are:
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30
- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 4
Voting locations are:
- Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road in Tyler
- Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St. in Lindale
- Main Location The HUB, 304 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler
- Noonday Community Center, 16662 CR 196 in Tyler
- Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main Street in Whitehouse
- Winona Community Center, 520 Dallas Street in Winona