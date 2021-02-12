All Tyler Junior College facilities will be closed on Monday due to inclement weather. Classes will be conducted remotely if applicable and possible.
Faculty and staff will be working remotely Monday. Additional announcements regarding the remainder of next week will be made when those decisions are finalized.
"The health and well-being of our students, employees and the college community is our highest priority, and we urge everyone to be cautious during this extreme winter weather," the TJC statement said.